Tim Gill receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Tim Gill, the Denver-based philanthropist and LGBTQ+ rights advocate, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday, January 4, 2025, in a ceremony at the White House.

He founded the Gill Foundation, which has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to support LGBTQ+ causes and nonprofits working in a variety of areas including health care and education.

The foundation also supports public media through the Gay and Lesbian Fund for Colorado. Since its inception in 1994, it has provided over $9.1 million in funds to support local journalism across the state.

The Fund has provided critical financial backing to local and regional news organizations including Rocky Mountain Community Radio and Aspen Public Radio.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor awarded to civilians. According to a press release by the White House, Gill received the award because he “leveraged his success to secure key victories in the fight for marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections.”

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.