Tim Gill receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:20 PM MST
President Joe Biden, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor, to Tim Gill in the East Room of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP Photo
President Joe Biden, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor, to Tim Gill in the East Room of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Washington.

Tim Gill, the Denver-based philanthropist and LGBTQ+ rights advocate, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday, January 4, 2025, in a ceremony at the White House.

He founded the Gill Foundation, which has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to support LGBTQ+ causes and nonprofits working in a variety of areas including health care and education.

The foundation also supports public media through the Gay and Lesbian Fund for Colorado. Since its inception in 1994, it has provided over $9.1 million in funds to support local journalism across the state.

The Fund has provided critical financial backing to local and regional news organizations including Rocky Mountain Community Radio and Aspen Public Radio.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor awarded to civilians. According to a press release by the White House, Gill received the award because he “leveraged his success to secure key victories in the fight for marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections.”

Copyright 2025 Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.
Rocky Mountain Community RadioHomepage
Maeve Conran
Maeve Conran has been working in public and community radio in Colorado for more than 15 years. She served as the news director at KGNU in Boulder/Denver until 2020 and has since been working as the Program Director at Free Speech TV based in Denver, as well as host/producer of the Radio Bookclub podcast and radio show which is a collaboration with the Boulder Bookstore.
