Maeve Conran has been working in public and community radio in Colorado for more than 15 years. She served as the news director at KGNU in Boulder/Denver until 2020 and has since been working as the Program Director at Free Speech TV based in Denver, as well as host/producer of the Radio Bookclub podcast and radio show which is a collaboration with the Boulder Bookstore.

As the Managing Editor of Rocky Mountain Community Radio, she coordinates news journalism collaboration and content distribution through the Rocky Mountain region. Originally from Ireland, she lives in Longmont with her two daughters, her husband and a very cute dog called Ginny. She teaches audio production at CU Boulder.

She can be reached at maeve@aspenpublicradio.org.