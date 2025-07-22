From Mississippi to Colorado — a season of campground hosting

Every summer, millions of Americans head for the great outdoors, towing trailers and pitching tents in national parks, state parks, and public lands across the country. And when they arrive, many are greeted by camp hosts. These are often retirees who volunteer their time to help keep campgrounds running smoothly.

At Pearl Lake State Park in northwest Colorado, Shane and Jan Tucker are two of those volunteers. The couple travels from Mississippi each summer with their dog, Percy, to serve as camp hosts. It’s a role that has come to mean much more than just cleaning fire pits and giving directions.

“This is our fifth year here. We just cannot seem to leave this place,” said Jan Tucker. “It’s amazing.”

The Tuckers’ journey to Pearl Lake began during a difficult chapter in their lives. Jan was recovering from cancer when she came across an article about camp hosting.

“She had been very sick and limited in what she could do,” Shane said. “She found this article, and we just started reading and looking into it.”

Since then, the couple has returned each summer to the quiet lake tucked away in the mountains north of Steamboat Springs in Routt County, Colorado. As camp hosts, they begin their day around 9 a.m., making rounds through the campground in their golf cart. They check sites vacated by campers, clear fire pits, and pick up any items left behind.

“We just basically cover up [the campers’] tracks so the next campers can make their own tracks,” Shane said. “The campers here are really good. Most of what we find is not thrown down, it’s dropped.”

But the job isn’t just about tidying up. The Tuckers also help campers with everything from trail recommendations to where to buy firewood.

“Campers always have questions, and we’re always open to answering them,” Shane said. “And the thing about being here that is so great (is) everybody’s in a good mood.”

For Jan, the fresh mountain air, the wildflowers, and the spectacular sunsets have been restorative.

“ The most beautiful sunsets I've ever seen. If you love watching sunsets through the valleys and the mountains beyond, they're spectacular,” she said. “ The pinks, the purples, the orange, the reds, it is just so colorful.”

For Shane, the opportunity to connect with people and nature has brought a deep sense of fulfillment.

“This is probably the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “It is basically the highlight of my life at the moment.”

The Tuckers are volunteer camp hosts through Colorado State Parks. The agency invites volunteers to be camp hosts at sites across the state.

The National Park Service welcomes volunteers to apply to be campground hosts through their Volunteer-in-Parks (VIP) Program . The Army Corps of Engineers also welcomes volunteers to be campground hosts at its camp sites across the country.

