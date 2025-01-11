A winter storm wraps up in the South, with travel delays and power outages persisting

Icy conditions and snowfall from winter storms are continuing to impact Southern states in the U.S., with flight cancellations, dangerous road conditions and power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, the significant winter storm wrapped up Saturday, with winter storm advisories lifting throughout southern counties. But travel issues and power outages persist across Southern states.

"Significant winter impacts from this storm have ended as the associated low pressure system moves farther out to sea," the NWS said.

Over 34,000 power outages are still being reported in Georgia as of early afternoon Saturday. State officials are urging people to stay home until Sunday.

Georgia Power, the state's largest electric utility, posted on social media that its crews worked overnight to address heavy icing and fallen trees. "Our crews are out in force today - navigating icy roads - and will continue to work until everyone who can receive power is restored," the utility said.

The region's biggest snowstorm in years has left 26% of flights delayed and 14% canceled out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta as of early afternoon, according to data from FlightAware.

The Charlotte, N.C., area saw its first winter storm in three years, with less than half an inch of snow reported.

Ice and snow are expected to melt by Saturday afternoon in the Charlotte area, but temperatures are expected to drop again Saturday night, according to Trisha Palmer with the NWS. "So anything that melts on Saturday will refreeze," Palmer told NPR member station WFAE.

With cold temperatures returning, WFAE warned of black ice on roads through Sunday morning.

Citing severe weather and hazardous conditions, the NBA postponed Saturday's game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, scheduled to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The NBA said the decision was made "to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff." The date for the rescheduled game has not been announced.

The NWS said "light snow showers" could happen in New England and the central Appalachians as the winter storm leaves the East Coast.

