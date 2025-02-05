© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Department of Homeland Security confirms early morning raids in Denver metro area

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:00 PM MST
Law officials move through an apartment complex during a raid Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in east Denver.
Multiple reports show that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids early Wednesday morning in Aurora and the Denver metro area. Alongside them were officers and agents from multiple agencies including the ATF. However, the extent of the initiative is not clear at this time.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, confirmed the action with a post on Twitter/X. The post includes a video showing two people in full tactical gear throwing what appears to be flashbangs or stun grenades. The post says the officers are serving warrants.

The Denver Post reports the raids include the Edge of Lowry, Whispering Pines and Cedar Run apartment complexes. They believe the raids are focused on Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.

The City of Aurora has been in the political spotlight for months after videos surfaced that suggested the gang was active in apartment complexes. The clips were used politically as talking points in the immigration debate and eventually led the city to be used as a campaign stop for President Trump last October.

