President Trump delivers an address to a Joint Session of Congress. Watch NPR’s live Special Coverage at 7 p.m. MT

Watch Live: President Trump delivers an address to a Joint Session of Congress on March 4 at 7 p.m. MT to outline his vision and priorities for his administration’s first year. NPR’s live Special Coverage will be hosted by Ari Shapiro and joined by NPR Senior Political Editor & Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Congressional Correspondent Dierdre Walsh as well as others from the NPR Politics team.