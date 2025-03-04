© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
President Trump delivers an address to a Joint Session of Congress. Watch NPR’s live Special Coverage at 7 p.m. MT

Aspen Public Radio
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:26 AM MST

Watch Live: President Trump delivers an address to a Joint Session of Congress on March 4 at 7 p.m. MT to outline his vision and priorities for his administration’s first year. NPR’s live Special Coverage will be hosted by Ari Shapiro and joined by NPR Senior Political Editor & Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Congressional Correspondent Dierdre Walsh as well as others from the NPR Politics team.