Owner of Lake City's only newspaper ready to pass on the torch

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published March 12, 2025 at 2:01 PM MDT
Grant Houston at the office of the Lake City Silver World.
A recent report finds 130 newspapers shut down across the U.S. last year. This includes 13 in Colorado. Research shows that losing local news sources weakens civic engagement and increases political polarization.

Hinsdale County in southwest Colorado is the most remote county in the lower 48. Grant Houston has run the Lake City Silver World there for nearly 50 years. Now, as he turns 70, he's looking to sell, but only to the right person.

KVNF's Laura Palmisano spoke with Houston about his life in journalism and the challenges of running a newspaper in a tiny town.
This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.
Laura Palmisano
