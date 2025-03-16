Boulder celebrates St. Patrick's Day with one of the state's shortest parades

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations took place across the region over the weekend, with parades and festivities marking Ireland's national holiday.

In Denver, thousands gathered Saturday for the city’s 63rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, one of the oldest and largest in the country.

Salt Lake City also hosted its 47th annual parade Saturday, drawing crowds to celebrate Irish heritage in Utah.

Boulder's parade took a different approach, marching just one city block downtown.

The event featured pipers, step dancers, Irish wolfhounds, and the crowd-favorite Paddy O’Furniture Lawn Chair Drill Team.

Maeve Conran / Rocky Mountain Community Radio Julie Corson, right, and other members of the Paddy O'Furniture Drill Team at the Boulder St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 15, 2025.

Julie Corson, a member of the troupe, said the drill team has been a longtime staple of the parade but took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past five years, it has been revitalized with new members.

“It is a lot of fun with lawn chairs. We do drills, and we sing songs, and we dance, and we make people feel happy on St. Patrick’s Day,” Corson said.

The Boulder event has long billed itself as the "world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade," though several communities across the country also claim the title.

Copyright 2025 Rocky Mountain Community Radio. This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.