Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, March 25
On today's newscast: Residents of two mobile home parks in the Roaring Fork Valley recently got an official notice that their landlord intends to list or sell the properties, the Colorado House gave final approval to a bill that would limit the sale of most rifles with detachable magazines, many states in the region have created outdoor recreation offices to bolster their state economies and more.
