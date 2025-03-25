Tuesday, March 25

On today's newscast: Residents of two mobile home parks in the Roaring Fork Valley recently got an official notice that their landlord intends to list or sell the properties, the Colorado House gave final approval to a bill that would limit the sale of most rifles with detachable magazines, many states in the region have created outdoor recreation offices to bolster their state economies and more.

