Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, April 3
On today's newscast: Local officials are urging residents to be aware of the risk of measles amid a nationwide outbreak, a closer look at the impact of the third annual Limitless Mountain Challenge for adaptive skiers at Snowmass, Aspen Words announced several well-known authors are coming for its first-ever Aspen Literary Festival, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.