Crowds gather in communities around the region for another Hands Off! protest

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published April 20, 2025 at 9:17 PM MDT
Maeve Conran
/
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
About 3,000 people gathered at the Colorado state Capitol in Denver on Saturday, April 19, to protest actions taken by the Trump administration, as part of a nationwide series of demonstrations known as the Hands Off! protests.

It was the second Hands Off! rally and march held in Denver this month. Organizers included the Colorado 50501 Chapter, along with Women's Strike and Raise Her Voice.

Many attendees carried signs and banners opposing recent policies and expressing concern over civil liberties.

“ We have an administration that is engaged in all sorts of illegalities, including disappearing people without any due process,” said Alice, who had traveled from Georgetown, Colorado, to attend the event. “ Anyone who thinks that they're not coming for citizens next is crazy. And if we don't stand up and turn this around, we've lost everything.”

Lynn, a Denver resident, said she came to the protest to speak out in support of free speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

" I value my freedom to speak my mind and to love who I wanna love, and for all people to love who they wanna love," she said.

Protests were also held in several other Colorado communities, including Colorado Springs, Boulder and Grand Junction.

In Utah, about 2,500 people gathered at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City as part of the regional demonstrations.

Copyright 2025 Rocky Mountain Community Radio. This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.
