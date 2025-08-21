Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, August 21
On today's newscast: A new report on homelessness in Pitkin County says there are 153 people receiving services related to their lack of secure housing, the Derby Fire north of Dotsero continues to burn resulting in evacuations and air quality alerts, the Aspen School District board approved ballot language for two tax measures, and more.
