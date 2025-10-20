Crowds gather in Fort Collins, Greeley for Saturday morning No Kings protests

Crowds gathered across Northern Colorado Saturday morning for nationwide No Kings protests against President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

In Fort Collins, thousands of rallygoers met in Civic Center Park around 9:00 a.m, many carrying signs and American flags. The atmosphere was energetic and festive, with live music to kick off the event and some attendees in costume.

Soon, a lineup of Democratic elected officials spoke, including U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, State Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens, and District Attorney for Colorado's Eighth Judicial District Gordon McLaughlin.

"I ask you to stand up, to step up, to organize, to be loud, to do everything you can to help us win this electoral battle next year," Neguse said during his speech, referring to the 2026 midterm elections. "I will say it as loud as I can so Republicans in Washington can hear me very precisely. We don't hate America, we love America."

Following the speeches, the crowd marched in a loop through Old Town. The rally and march remained peaceful throughout the day.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC / KUNC Anti-Trump protestors march through Old Town Fort Collins during one of the dozens of No Kings rallies scheduled across Colorado on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

It was a similar scene in Greeley on a smaller scale. About 200 people rallied at Lincoln Park at 10:00 a.m., waving homemade signs and chanting as passing cars honked in support.

Both Greeley and Fort Collins rallygoers called for checks on executive power and the protection of democratic institutions. But many said there isn't just one issue they're concerned about. Heather Terranova, a health care worker and Fort Collins native, came to the rally with her wife, sister, and stepfather.

"I have friends and family that are being threatened by this administration," Terranova said. "I am in a same-sex relationship, I am Hispanic, I am a woman, I have a nephew with disabilities, I have members of my family that are different colors, biracial, so I think it's important to be out here and stand up for those things."

Other people brought up concerns about specific Trump administration policies, like those around immigration and healthcare.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC / KUNC Retired teacher Patrice Diem poses for a photo during the No Kings march through Old Town Fort Collins on Saturday, October 18, 2025. She drove over an hour from her home in Red Feather Lakes to attend the rally.

Patrice Diem, a retired teacher from Red Feather Lakes, drove over an hour to Fort Collins, the nearest No Kings rally, because she's so worried about health care. She said her monthly health insurance costs are going to more than triple because of expiring federal subsidies.

"I can't live on that on a fixed income," Diem said.

Aubrey Tompkins of Greeley pointed to federal immigration policy as a main reason she joined the rally.

"I think what's happening with ICE is deplorable," Tompkins said. "Greeley is a very diverse community, and it's important to stand up for our community."

Local organizers and State Rep. Manny Rutinel gave brief speeches. They urged residents to stay civically engaged and framed the protest as part of a broader push to protect democratic institutions.

Brandi Baker, another Greeley resident, described the No Kings protest as an emotional moment.

Kyle McKinnon / KUNC / KUNC Brandi Baker and her niece Lauren Hemiceth hold their signs during a No Kings protest at Lincoln Park in Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

"It feels incredible," she said. "I'm moved to tears because this is my niece, and I'm so glad that I could share this moment with her and let her know that our voices are important."

Baker's niece is 16-year-old Lauren Hemiceth, a junior at University High School in Greeley. She said being part of the protest was empowering and "if we're disagreeing with something, we should stand up and make our thoughts heard. It doesn't matter how old you are."

More than 50 No Kings protests were scheduled for Saturday in communities across Colorado, with thousands more planned nationwide. That includes a rally on the West Steps of the State Capitol in Denver and an event at the Bandshell in Boulder this afternoon.

Saturday's rallies are the second round of so-called No Kings protests. The first round took place in June.

