Lucas Brady Woods

Lucas Brady WoodsGovernment and Politics Reporter at KUNC
I’m the Government and Politics Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol and how they impact everyday people. I cover Colorado's legislature, governor, government agencies, elections and Congressional delegation.
My work as a reporter has always been about practical, responsible journalism. But there’s more to it than that, especially these days. Fact-based journalism about elected officials, elections, and government policy helps the public participate in the democratic process and holds those in power accountable. I’m also a firm believer in public radio as a way get that reporting to the public. KUNC and stations like it go a long way in keeping the news independent and free for everyone.
Before joining KUNC, I was the news director at KSJD, an NPR station in Montezuma County, in Southwest Colorado. While I was there, one of my stories there covering the housing crisis won an award from the Colorado Broadcasters Association in the spring of 2022.
When I’m not reporting, I could be exploring a new neighborhood in Denver or a trail in some far-flung corner of our beautiful state. That, or hanging out on my couch with my senior pit-mix, Paco.
Two bills passed in Colorado's special session aim to safeguard safety-net programs. One boosts state funding for SNAP food assistance, the other guarantees Medicaid coverage at Planned Parenthood clinics.
Gov. Polis implemented a hiring freeze for state agencies in response to the billion-dollar revenue loss for Colorado created by Congressional Republicans' One Big, Beautiful Bill Act. But workers are concerned the freeze will make their jobs even harder.
Housing advocates say corporate landlords and their use of rent-setting algorithms are unfairly driving up rents and manipulating the rental market, making it harder and harder for Coloradans to afford rent.
The Colorado Chamber hosted a panel with all eight of Colorado's U.S. House members, focusing on the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" and its potential impacts on the state's business community.
Dozens of new Colorado laws take effect this week and they cover more than you might expect.
Congressman Joe Neguse and a coalition of lawmakers are pushing back on a White House proposal to slash funding to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that supports climate research, including several laboratories in Boulder.
Northern Colorado saw some of the state's biggest protests Saturday, but even smaller communities drew crowds.
Hundreds of people came to stand together following an attack in Boulder over the weekend. Speakers included political and faith-based leaders.