Lucas Brady Woods

I’m the Government and Politics Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol and how they impact everyday people. I cover Colorado's legislature, governor, government agencies, elections and Congressional delegation.

My work as a reporter has always been about practical, responsible journalism. But there’s more to it than that, especially these days. Fact-based journalism about elected officials, elections, and government policy helps the public participate in the democratic process and holds those in power accountable. I’m also a firm believer in public radio as a way get that reporting to the public. KUNC and stations like it go a long way in keeping the news independent and free for everyone.

Before joining KUNC, I was the news director at KSJD, an NPR station in Montezuma County, in Southwest Colorado. While I was there, one of my stories there covering the housing crisis won an award from the Colorado Broadcasters Association in the spring of 2022.

When I’m not reporting, I could be exploring a new neighborhood in Denver or a trail in some far-flung corner of our beautiful state. That, or hanging out on my couch with my senior pit-mix, Paco.