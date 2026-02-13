Friday, February 13

On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs has stopped sharing data collected by the city’s license plate reading cameras with outside law enforcement agencies, this year marks the 250th birthday of the United States, and the nation’s national parks are expected to play a key role in the celebrations, Colorado Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse and Attorney General Pam Bondi had a contentious round of questioning during a House Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this week, and more.

