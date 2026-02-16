Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, February 16
On today's newscast: Aspen police are preparing to install two Flock Safety cameras this year that will read license plates. That comes amid data privacy concerns surrounding the technology in neighboring towns. New parking rates also go into effect in Aspen tomorrow, and Snowmass town council wants to boost affordability. You can hear those stories and more on today's podcast.