Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Monday, February 16

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published February 16, 2026 at 10:13 AM MST
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: Aspen police are preparing to install two Flock Safety cameras this year that will read license plates. That comes amid data privacy concerns surrounding the technology in neighboring towns. New parking rates also go into effect in Aspen tomorrow, and Snowmass town council wants to boost affordability. You can hear those stories and more on today's podcast.

