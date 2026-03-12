© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Thursday, March 12

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:06 AM MDT
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: Colorado lawmakers are ramping up pressure on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to investigate an incident in Eagle County last month, Pitkin County commissioners voted to fund a wildlife crossings study, the first of three nights of the Carbondale Fashion Show kicks off today, and more.

Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff