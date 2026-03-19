Sen. Blumenthal discusses reforming DHS and his concerns about the war in Iran

Updated March 19, 2026 at 12:32 PM MDT

A Senate committee on Thursday narrowly advanced Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination as the Department of Homeland Security secretary 8-7 to the full Senate. During the heated confirmation hearing, the Oklahoma Republican faced tough questions about political violence, some of his prior combative remarks and his vision for the DHS. President Trump nominated Mullin for the job after removing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem from the role earlier this month -– following several months of turmoil for the agency.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut was on the confirmation panel. Ahead of Thursday's vote, he told Morning Edition that Mullin failed during the questioning to establish policy differences between him and the predecessor.

Blumenthal said the reforms people are seeking from DHS are what police forces across the U.S. are routinely required to do, including wearing badges and identification, not wearing masks, having body cameras on and giving people the right to go to court when officers harm them illegally. "These basic reforms, so far, the administration has failed to agree to," he said.

While speaking with NPR's Steve Inskeep, Blumenthal discussed why the American people want DHS reforms and gave his thoughts on the war with Iran and the prospect of American troops on the ground in the region.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The web copy was written by Brittney Melton and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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