Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, March 25
On today's newscast: The city of Aspen will help residents of the Cavern Springs Mobile Home Park purchase their land, an extended heat wave in the forecast is taking Colorado’s water supply forecasts from bad to worse, Attorney General Phil Weiser sued the Trump administration last week over the fate of an aging coal plant, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.