Israel strikes Lebanon as Trump is set to deliver a speech on the Iran war

Updated April 2, 2026 at 10:17 AM MDT

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President Trump is set to address the nation on the Iran war at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday night, with "an important update," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump said Tuesday he expected the conflict to be over in two to three weeks, adding, "we'll be leaving very soon," and promising gas prices would then "come tumbling down."

In a social media post Wednesday, Trump said he would consider a ceasefire request from Iran once the country opens the Strait of Hormuz. Iran denies making the request and engaging in any negotiations with the U.S.

In an interview with Britain's Telegraph newspaper published Wednesday, Trump said he was considering pulling the U.S. out of NATO. Trump was angered after key members of the military alliance criticized the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and rebuffed Trump's request to help police the Strait of Hormuz.

Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Fox News Tuesday night that he was a strong defender of NATO but that the administration would have to "reexamine the value" of the alliance for the U.S. once the Iran war is over.

Meanwhile, Israel has drawn a rebuke from Europe after expanding its invasion in southern Lebanon.

Here are more updates on Day 33 of the Iran war:

Strikes in Beirut | Fighting overnight | American journalist kidnapped | United Kingdom | Iran reacts on Hormuz | Aid holdup | U.S. companies threatened | China-Pakistan

Israel strikes Beirut's coast as Europe urges de-escalation

Anwar Amro / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Men look at the damage next to a wrecked vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut on Wednesday.

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Mediterranean coast killed at least seven people, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Video shared by locals on social media shows flames shooting up from a residential area of Jnah, just north of Beirut's airport. It was one of several strikes on the capital's outskirts.

Lebanon is another major front in the larger Middle East war, and fighting there might continue even if the U.S. stopped bombing Iran.

Israel says it is attacking the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which began firing rockets into northern Israel in early March after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes in Iran. Israel's military said it killed the commander of Hezbollah's southern Lebanese front in an overnight strike around Beirut.

More than 1,300 people in Lebanon have been killed in about four weeks of Israeli attacks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, and more than a million have been displaced by the fighting and Israel's broad evacuation warnings.

Lebanon's army is withdrawing from some areas of the country's south after Israel announced plans to destroy villages there and create what Israel calls a "buffer zone" to prevent Hezbollah from firing more rockets.

Ten European countries including the United Kingdom, along with the European Union's foreign policy chief, issued a joint statement calling for de-escalation.

They condemned Hezbollah for its attacks in support of Iran, and called for political negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel.

They also urged Israel to stop its ground invasion. "We call on Israel to avoid a further widening of the conflict including through a ground operation on Lebanese territory. We strongly reaffirm that the territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected," the statement said.

Regional fighting overnight

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it hit more than 400 targets in Iran over the past two days, including air defense systems and a Defense Ministry compound where weapons were made.

Iran has been striking back at Gulf neighbors, especially military bases used by the U.S.

Also overnight Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed missile attacks on Israel, which the Israeli military intercepted. The Houthis have vowed an "escalation" in attacks.

Oded Balilty / AP / AP People take cover in a bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strikes in Bnei Brak, Israel, Wednesday.

Israel's emergency services reported Iranian missiles fired at central Israel had injured 14 people, including children.

At Kuwait's international airport, Iranian drones hit fuel depots, causing a huge fire, a day after a Kuwaiti oil tanker off Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was hit.

In Qatar on Wednesday, a missile launched by Iran hit an oil tanker leased to QatarEnergies, which said no one was injured and reported no environmental impact.

Since the war began over a month ago, 13 U.S. service members have been killed. Iran says more than 1,700 of its people have been killed.

An American journalist kidnapped in Iraq

AP / U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson poses for a cellphone photo in a cafe in Baghdad, Iraq, March 25, 2025.

The search continues for American journalist Shelly Kittleson after she was kidnapped Tuesday in Baghdad.

The State Department told reporters that Kittleson had been contacted multiple times to warn her of threats against her, including as recently as the night before she was taken.

Kittleson is a Rome-based freelance journalist who reported on Iraq, as well as Syria and Afghanistan, for years, according to one of the outlets she contributed to, the Middle Eastern news site Al-Monitor.

Dylan Johnson, the assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, said on social media Tuesday that a suspect arrested by Iraqi authorities believed to be involved in the kidnapping had ties to an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia.

Press freedom groups expressed deep concern and called for her immediate release.

"The abduction of Shelly Kittleson in broad daylight reflects an alarming breach of journalists' safety in Iraq that highlights the increased risk of reporting from the Middle East," Sara Qudah, regional director for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said in a statement. "Iraqi authorities must act swiftly to secure her safe release and hold those responsible to account, while ensuring the dark era of journalist kidnappings and assassinations does not return to Iraq. Such incidents risk creating a climate of fear that undermines the press and journalists' ability to work safely."

The journalists group said surveillance footage showed a car pull up next to Kittleson on Saadoun Street in central Baghdad, and two men take her into the back of the vehicle.

Iraqi security officials said they intercepted the vehicle and arrested one of the suspected kidnappers, but were searching for other suspects and the captive journalist.

Johnson, the U.S. assistant secretary of state, said officials were coordinating with the FBI to ensure the release of the kidnapped reporter.

In a separate statement, the State Department told reporters FBI agents visited Kittleson's family on Wednesday, but would not disclose the location.

CPJ said Iraq accounts for 10% of the 90 journalists who are missing worldwide.

Al-Monitor said in a statement it is "deeply alarmed" by her kidnapping. "We stand by her vital reporting from the region and call for her swift return to continue her important work," it said.

According to CPJ, Kittleson's most recent article, published Tuesday in the Italian newspaper Il Foglio, was about drone and missile strikes in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Britain discusses how to open Hormuz strait with dozens of countries

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the nation on Wednesday about how the rising cost of living caused by the conflict will affect British citizens and what his government is doing to try to mitigate that.

He repeated a previous vow that the U.K. will only take "defensive" action against Iranian attacks in the Middle East and would not get drawn into the war.

He also announced the U.K. would host a virtual meeting this week of 35 nations to discuss diplomatic and political measures to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Starmer said military planners would then meet to discuss naval options "to look at how we can marshal our capabilities ... and make the strait accessible and safe after the fighting has stopped." He acknowledged keeping the strait open "will not be easy."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also gave a national address on the war on Wednesday.

Earlier this week Albanese announced his government would halve the fuel tax for three months to give Australians some respite from the rising costs.

He urged Australians to use public transport and not to hoard fuel. He also warned that "the reality is, the economic shocks caused by this war will be with us for months."

The age of "hospitality" in Hormuz is over

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, said on social media in a message to Trump that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen "but not for you."

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images / Getty Images People sift through rubble in the aftermath of a drone attack on a residential building in which one civilian was killed in eastern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday.

Referring to the period since Iran's 1979 revolution, he added: "47 years of hospitality are over forever."

Iran this week approved a bill to charge vessels for crossing the vital economic waterway.

"Trump has finally achieved his dream of 'regime change' — but in the region's maritime regime!" Azizi said.

It's not just vessels that are now trapped near the Strait of Hormuz. An estimated 20,000 seafarers are onboard in the active war zone. Most seafarers are from the Philippines, Bangladesh and India, and some vessels are reportedly running low on food and water.

The U.N. International Maritime Organization is negotiating with all sides to try to evacuate them.

Tens of thousands of tons of food stuck

The World Food Programme says tens of thousands of tons of food aid are stuck in ports as a consequence of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The United Nations' food agency says carriers are not able to use the Strait of Hormuz and choosing not to use the Suez Canal through Egypt out of concerns of attacks there, too.

This is adding a month to shipping time and costing more because of spikes in fuel prices from the war, the agency says. As people around the world pay more for fuel, more families will struggle to put food on the table.

"This is a whole disruption of the global supply chain," said Corinne Fleischer, the World Food Programme's director of supply chain. "What we've seen after COVID is that it took four to five months to get back into place once the situation stabilized. We're looking at a longer‑term situation where we will be impacted by higher costs and longer lead times."

The food agency predicts 45 million additional people will fall into acute hunger around the world if current conditions continue through June — reaching 363 million globally.

Iran threatens to strike U.S. corporations

Iran's security forces are threatening to bomb facilities belonging to major U.S. technology companies that it accuses of helping the U.S. and Israel with their war on Iran.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard listed 18 U.S. companies ranging from Nvidia to Boeing, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. It did not specify where the sites are that it would target.

Many U.S. tech giants accused by Iran, including Microsoft and Apple, have regional offices in the Gulf.

Iran already struck an Amazon data center in the United Arab Emirates early in the war. It has also previously threatened to target other technology infrastructure linked to the U.S. and Israel in the region.

Iran has also threatened to strike the residences of U.S. and Israeli political officials as well as U.S. university campuses in the Middle East.

The threats and strikes in the region are retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that has entered its second month. Iran says the U.S. and Israel's deadly attacks have hit civilian sites including hundreds of schools, such as a girls elementary school in the city of Minab, in addition to striking government, military and energy facilities.

Pakistan and China release a joint statement

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and China issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling for talks as part of a broader peace plan to end the conflict in the Middle East. The statement called for a ceasefire, an end to attacks on civilian infrastructure and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistani officials have been relaying messages between the U.S. and Iran but there are conflicting reports from both sides about whether talks are taking place between them, with President Trump repeating that negotiations are progressing while Iranian officials deny this.

The joint statement with China came as Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart. That followed a flurry of meetings Dar has held with other countries working to mediate in the conflict.

China's Foreign Ministry has applauded Pakistan's mediation effort. China is a leading customer of Iran's oil and is seen as sympathetic to the country.

Lauren Frayer in Beirut, Jane Arraf in Amman, Jordan, Diaa Hadid in Mumbai, India, Emily Feng in Van, Turkey, Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Fatima Al-Kassab in London, Kate Bartlett in Johannesburg, and Alex Leff and Michele Kelemen in Washington contributed reporting.

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