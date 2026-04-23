New research finds SNAP work requirements reduce food aid participation without boosting employment

New research is raising concerns about whether stricter work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are doing what policymakers say they are intended to do.

A report from the Brookings Institution found that tougher SNAP work requirements do not lead to better employment outcomes. Instead, the policy appears to push more people off food assistance.

Lauren Bauer, a fellow in economic studies at Brookings, said the findings challenge the idea that the requirements help move people into the workforce.

“What we actually find is that work requirements only lead to reduced participation in the program,” Bauer said. “They do not lead to any better employment outcomes.”

Nationwide, SNAP participation dropped by about 2.5 million people between July and December 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

The declines were felt across the Mountain West. In Idaho, SNAP participation fell nearly 8%. Nevada saw a drop of more than 14%. In Arizona, participation fell by nearly 34%. New Mexico saw a decrease of about 6%, while Wyoming dropped by more than 11%.

Under a new policy taking effect this year, anyone enrolled in a federally recognized tribe is exempt from SNAP work requirements. But Bauer said more research is needed to fully understand the impacts on Native communities. Thousands of Indigenous families in the Mountain West rely on SNAP to help cover the cost of food.