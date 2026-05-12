New data shows Mountain West cities lead U.S. in airport turbulence rankings

A new analysis from the site Turbli finds that eight of the 10 most turbulent airports in the country are in the Mountain West, where air moving over major mountain ranges can create unstable conditions during takeoff and landing. Denver ranked first, followed by Bozeman, Montana (2nd); Albuquerque, New Mexico (3rd); Salt Lake City (4th); and Jackson, Wyoming (5th). Las Vegas (7th), Reno (9th) and Boise (10th) also made the top 10.

The phenomenon is largely driven by geography. As winds flow across ranges like the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies, they can form “mountain wave” turbulence, ripples in the atmosphere that can extend far above the surface and affect aircraft well beyond the airport itself.

Commercial pilot and Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, International , said pilots are trained to manage those conditions.

“We receive training on strategies to avoid and mitigate turbulence, how to fly through it. Our airplanes are built to withstand turbulence,” Ambrosi said. “It’s just something that pilots mitigate on a daily basis. We plan for it and brief the passengers that we might have a little bit of a choppy ride in or out.”

Climate Central A Climate Central graphic illustrates several ways climate change may affect air travel, including stronger wind shear linked to turbulence and shifting wind patterns.

He added that crews use forecasting tools, training, and operational adjustments to navigate turbulent conditions safely.

The ranking comes as researchers continue to study whether climate change may be influencing turbulence patterns in aviation. Some studies suggest turbulence could become more frequent as the atmosphere warms, though experts say forecasting and avoidance tools continue to improve.