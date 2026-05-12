Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, May 12
On today's newscast: Silt Town Council votes to end its contract with the camera surveillance company Flock Safety, a midwife is part of a class action lawsuit against the state, water projections for the Colorado River are worsening, Bonfire Coffee plans a grand opening and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.