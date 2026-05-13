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Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Wednesday, May 13

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:07 AM MDT
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On today's newscast: The town of Silt is turning off its license plate tracking cameras, while Aspen is moving forward its plans to install the cameras, state lawmakers look to finalize bills on the final day of the legislative session, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff