Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, May 14
On today's newscast: The U.S. Forest Service is asking Pitkin County to manage the Maroon Bells recreation area amid federal funding cuts, carbon-reducing upgrades are coming to the public library and human services buildings in Aspen, a loaded ammunition magazine was discovered onboard a Frontier Airlines plane at the Denver airport, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.