Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, May 18
On today's newscast: El Niño could bring needed precipitation to the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys, households and businesses from Glenwood Springs to Silt spent hours without electricity Saturday, the French singer and actress who was also known for shooting Olympic skier "Spider" Sabich in 1976 died last week, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.