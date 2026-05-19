Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, May 19
On today's newscast: The June primary will decide who becomes Garfield County’s next sheriff, Aspen officials want to review greenhouse gas emissions in the upper valley, Carbondale is not planning to install license plate tracking cameras, Silt’s new $28 million-dollar water plant comes online this month, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.