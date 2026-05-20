Wednesday, May 20

On today's newscast: Public lands advocates are concerned about the Forest Service giving up management of the Maroon Bells, Basalt is considering a new sales tax to fund a new building for the police department and other town facilities, Garfield County is leasing at least half of its water right in Ruedi Reservoir, Independence Pass opens for the season Thursday, and more.

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