Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, May 20
On today's newscast: Public lands advocates are concerned about the Forest Service giving up management of the Maroon Bells, Basalt is considering a new sales tax to fund a new building for the police department and other town facilities, Garfield County is leasing at least half of its water right in Ruedi Reservoir, Independence Pass opens for the season Thursday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.