Ariana Grande's new song debuts at No. 1, keeping a streak alive

Ariana Grande is about to release her eighth album, Petal. With "Hate That I Made You Love Me," she continues an impressive and unusual streak: The first single from each of her albums has debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Elsewhere, Drake's ICEMAN holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while an unlikely Michael Jackson deep cut makes its move.

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Last week, Billboard published its first Songs of the Summer chart of 2026 — and, not surprisingly, it was virtually identical to the upper echelons of that week's Hot 100 singles chart. As the summer rolls on, new weeks will be averaged in, which will help weed out momentary blips while bolstering tracks with staying power. That's good news for, say, Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" and "Be Her," which are in the midst of epic chart runs, but less-good news for Drake, whose many new songs have already begun to slide.

This week, "Janice STFU" — which spent its first two weeks on the Hot 100 at No. 1 — drops to No. 3, as "Choosin' Texas" rebounds to No. 2 and a brand-new song slides into the top spot. That new song: "Hate That I Made You Love Me," the first single from Ariana Grande's forthcoming album Petal.

"Hate That I Made You Love Me" is Grande's 10th song to top the Hot 100, and eighth to debut in the chart's top spot. It also continues a remarkable streak for the singer: The first single from each of her eight albums — now including Petal, which drops July 31 — has debuted in the top 10. The last four (the title tracks from Thank U, Next and Positions, "Yes, And?" from Eternal Sunshine and now "Hate That I Made You Love Me") have all debuted at No. 1. What propelled Grande's song to No. 1 is sales, particularly via 55,000 digital downloads of its many different mixes.

The song was co-written and co-produced by Max Martin, whose long run of No. 1 singles began when Britney Spears' "…Baby One More Time" first topped the Hot 100 in 1999. Martin has produced an all-time record 28 No. 1 singles — the most recent, before Grande's hit, was Taylor Swift's "Opalite" — placing him five ahead of George Martin (no relation), who presided over much of The Beatles' catalog.

As a songwriter, Max Martin is closing in on another Beatles-adjacent record: He's written or co-written 30 No. 1 singles, placing him just behind Paul McCartney's 32.

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Speaking of Paul McCartney, he's still racking up impressive feats of his own. This week, the 83-year-old legend appears on two albums in Billboard's top 10, as his latest solo album (The Boys of Dungeon Lane) debuts at No. 5. And, of course, he turns up on Michael Jackson's Thriller — which sits at No. 6 this week — in the duet "The Girl Is Mine." That song peaked at No. 2 in early 1983, or else McCartney might have wound up on three albums in this week's top 10: Jackson's greatest-hits set Number Ones, which rounds up the singer's chart-toppers, is No. 7.

Holding at No. 1 for a third week: Drake's ICEMAN, which still has a fair bit of breathing room between it and Ella Langley's Dandelion at No. 2. But the other two albums Drake released on May 15 aren't faring as well. After debuting at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR have been sliding ever since: This week, they fall to No. 10 and No. 18.

One other album debuts in this week's top 10: LEMONADE (no, not that Lemonade) by the K-pop girl group aespa. Bolstered by a whopping 20 variant editions on CD, LEMONADE debuts at No. 9.

This week, McCartney and aespa are joined by three wildly different high-profile debuts: veteran rock band Shinedown, with EI8HT (No. 12); rapper Latto, with Big Mama (No. 16); and Inferno, the first album in 13 years from the electronic-music duo Boards of Canada (No. 29).

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Beyond Ariana Grande at No. 1, the Hot 100 unfolds mostly as expected: Drake's songs are slipping as streaming of ICEMAN ebbs, while Ella Langley once again posts three songs in the top 10. The Olivias (Dean and Rodrigo) each have two songs in the top 15, as the latter prepares for the Friday release of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Next week, expect Grande to face serious competition — not only from Langley's hyper-resilient "Choosin' Texas," but also from Taylor Swift, whose Toy Story 5 song "I Knew It, I Knew You" dropped on June 5. Swift knows how to work the charts, so expect her to mount a serious push for Hot 100 supremacy in the many humid weeks to come.

Speaking of Billboard-friendly superstars, there's an unlikely song worth noting on this week's Hot 100. Following the April release of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, the late singer's music has been splashed all over the charts. This week, a few standbys pop up yet again — "Billie Jean," "Human Nature," "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" — but a newer Jackson song has also entered the conversation.

That would be "Chicago," from the posthumous 2014 Jackson compilation Xscape. Xscape gathered reworked outtakes from across Jackson's solo career, and "Chicago" itself was originally recorded in 1999, during the run-up to 2001's Invincible. Produced for Xscape by Timbaland, the song was released as a promotional single but never cracked the Hot 100… until last week, when it entered the chart at No. 30.

This week, "Chicago" climbs to No. 26, fueled by blockbuster numbers on streaming — it's No. 17 on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart — and viral success on TikTok. The only thing it lacks is any direct connection to the Michael movie, which infamously concludes in the late '80s, long before the song was recorded.

In any case, the sudden success of "Chicago" does give Jackson a brand-new milestone: According to Billboard, he's now the first artist ever to have a song debut in the Hot 100 in every decade dating back to the 1970s.

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