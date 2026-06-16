Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, June 16
On today's newscast: Dr. Ángel Cabrera will be the Aspen Institute's next President and CEO; Senate Republicans have come up with a new way to try and repeal the Roadless Rule; and ballots for the primary election are hitting mailboxes around Colorado this week. Tune in for these stories and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.