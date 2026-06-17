Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, June 17
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs has signed a contract with the company Axon to replace its automatic license plate cameras; a judge has ordered the Trump Administration to restore exhibits at national parks; and two women were rescued from a technical climbing route known as a via ferrata in Telluride on Saturday night. Tune in for these stories and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.