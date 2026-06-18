Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, June 18
On today's newscast: The two Democratic candidates for Eagle County Sheriff agree that the agency lacks structure, but they differ on how to address the issue; a legal dispute is escalating between the City of Ouray and the town’s only sworn police officer; and nearly 170,000 ballots have been returned for Colorado’s primary election so far. Tune in for these stories and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.