Thursday, June 18

On today's newscast: The two Democratic candidates for Eagle County Sheriff agree that the agency lacks structure, but they differ on how to address the issue; a legal dispute is escalating between the City of Ouray and the town’s only sworn police officer; and nearly 170,000 ballots have been returned for Colorado’s primary election so far. Tune in for these stories and more.

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