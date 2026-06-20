Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, June 19
On today's newscast: A local farm is finding new ways to engage with the community; the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado office announced this week that it has leased over 134-thousand acres of land for oil and gas drilling — generating over 35 million dollars in revenue; and the latest economic forecasts for the state of Colorado are a mix of good news and not so good news. Tune in for these stories and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.