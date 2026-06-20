Friday, June 19

On today's newscast: A local farm is finding new ways to engage with the community; the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado office announced this week that it has leased over 134-thousand acres of land for oil and gas drilling — generating over 35 million dollars in revenue; and the latest economic forecasts for the state of Colorado are a mix of good news and not so good news. Tune in for these stories and more.

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