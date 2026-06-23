Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, June 23
On today's newscast: The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority issued 22 notices of violation to homeowners, Pitkin County will up its fire restrictions to Stage 2 on Friday, and Top Chef season 23 winner Rhoda Magbitang shared Filipino and Hawaiian cuisine at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen over the weekend.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.