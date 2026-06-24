Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, June 24
On today's newscast: Evacuations remain in place for the Dry Creek Fire south of Rifle. The three candidates running for Pitkin County’s District 1 commissioner seat each support environmental policies, but have different priorities. And how artists are using music as a coping mechanism at Aspen Ideas: Health.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.