Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, June 26
On today's newscast: The three candidates for Pitkin County’s District 1 commissioner seat disagree about the value of expanding the airport, Aspen City Council issued its final approvals on Tuesday to get construction moving on the former city hall building, and Stage 2 fire restrictions start today across the region, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.