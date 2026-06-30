Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, June 30
On today's newscast: Colorado’s health department issued an air quality advisory for much of the state yesterday, federal wildland fire officials have identified the three firefighters who died while responding to the Snyder Fire near the Utah / Colorado border on Saturday, it’s primary election day here in Colorado, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.