Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, July 1
On today's newscast: Initial results are rolling in from the 2026 party primary elections in Colorado, the Colorado Supreme Court has delivered a blow to Democratic redistricting efforts to draw more blue seats in the state, long-range forecasts show it’s likely going to stay hot through the rest of the season, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.