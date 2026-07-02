Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, July 2
On today's newscast: American democracy is battered but not broken, according to four election law experts, Eagle County has flipped on a new geothermal heating and cooling system, a measure to reinstall funding for national park maintenance has wide support in Congress, but it may not be enough to get over the finish line before the country’s 250th birthday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.