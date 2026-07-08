Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, July 8
On today's newscast: agencies work to address the risks of wildland firefighting after three firefighters died in Colorado, Theatre Aspen wants to build a facility in Rio Grande Park, the Ladies of Aspen rugby club kicks off their first full season, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.