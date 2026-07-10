Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, July 10
On today's newscast: R-H, the luxury home furnishings brand, now fully owns the former Crystal Palace building, in Glenwood Springs, the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the triple digits through next Wednesday, a federal appeals court has revived a Colorado voter intimidation lawsuit tied to the aftermath of the 2020 election, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.