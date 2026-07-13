Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo Steps in for an Injured Joyce DiDonato!

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and mezzo soprano Joyce diDonato actually share some repertoire, as both sing many of the same Handel arias. When Joyce suffered a minor injury recently, Costanzo was in town rehearsing Britten's opera A Midsummer Night's Dream.(at the Wheeler July 20 and 22). He and pianist Patrick Summers agreed to put on a recital to replace Joyce's, even though both are incredibly busy with their many other performing and teaching obligations. He talks with APR classical host Chris Mohr about his recital.