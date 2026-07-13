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Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo Steps in for an Injured Joyce DiDonato!

Aspen Public Radio | By Chris Mohr
Published July 13, 2026 at 10:32 AM MDT

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and mezzo soprano Joyce diDonato actually share some repertoire, as both sing many of the same Handel arias. When Joyce suffered a minor injury recently, Costanzo was in town rehearsing Britten's opera A Midsummer Night's Dream.(at the Wheeler July 20 and 22). He and pianist Patrick Summers agreed to put on a recital to replace Joyce's, even though both are incredibly busy with their many other performing and teaching obligations. He talks with APR classical host Chris Mohr about his recital.
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Classical Music from Aspen
Chris Mohr
Classical music reporter Chris Mohr has loved classical music since he was twelve. “And I owe it all to radio,” Chris explains. “I grew up in a farm town east of Cleveland. One day I turned on the local classical radio station. They were playing Vivaldi, and it was like the gates of heaven opened up to me!" Chris is also a composer, and is working on a 53-note-to-the-octave oratorio, "Melodies of the Shoreless Sea." This is his 11th summer working for Aspen Public Radio.
See stories by Chris Mohr