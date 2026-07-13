Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, July 13
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs City Council will wait to decide whether to increase fares for its on-demand ride service, monsoon rains forecast for later this month could ease some of the worst of our region’s drought conditions, Colorado and nearly two dozen other states are suing the Trump administration over Medicaid work requirements, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.