Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, July 14
On today's newscast: Our region’s childcare tax district has a new executive director, against the recommendation of an advisory board, Pitkin County commissioners gave preliminary approval to buy more water to boost flows in the often-depleted Roaring Fork River, Aspen is gearing up for a yearslong project to update its aging water treatment facility, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.