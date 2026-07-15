Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, July 15
On today's newscast: More flights are coming to the Eagle and Grand Junction airports next year, the city of Aspen expects some economic growth next year despite the eight-month airport closure, workers at several national parks are voting to join labor unions for the first time, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.