Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, July 16
On today's newscast: The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport officially broke ground on its modernization project yesterday, for 15 years, a summer learning program has been helping kids throughout the Roaring Fork Valley stay on track, Aspen is bracing for a ten-month shutoff of its hydroelectric power plant at Ruedi Reservoir, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.