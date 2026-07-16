Thursday, July 16

On today's newscast: The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport officially broke ground on its modernization project yesterday, for 15 years, a summer learning program has been helping kids throughout the Roaring Fork Valley stay on track, Aspen is bracing for a ten-month shutoff of its hydroelectric power plant at Ruedi Reservoir, and more.

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