Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, July 20
On today's newscast: The major reservoirs that hold water from the Colorado River just set a shocking new record, the Aspen School District just drilled a 1,000 foot hole for its planned geothermal heating and cooling project, and Coloradans are straining under the weight of higher costs of living. Tune in for these stories and more.