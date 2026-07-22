Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, July 22
On today's newscast: Three members of Pitkin County’s incident management team deployed to Pueblo County to help local officials with the Aspen Acres Fire. Part of Main Street in Carbondale is closed for at least two days after a car-sized sinkhole formed in the road early Tuesday. And community groups are urging Colorado's attorney general to require Aurora's immigration detention center to investigate at least one case of tuberculosis. Tune in for these stories and more.