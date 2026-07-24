Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, July 24
On today's newscast: Mudslides continue to plague I-70 in Newcastle and Silt. Snowmass Village's Heritage Fire event was canceled due to fire restrictions. And the Interior Department says new rules for managing the Colorado River will come next week after years of negotiations. Tune in for those stories and more.