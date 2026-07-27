Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, July 27
On today's podcast: It was a busy weekend for rescue teams in the Roaring Fork Valley, coming to the aid of three lost hikers. Another firefighter has died battled the Snyder Fire on the Colorado/Utah border. And Colorado election officials are asking voters not to wait so long before turning in their November ballots.